NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE: NPTN] shares went higher by 4.39% from its previous closing of 9.35, now trading at the price of $9.76, also adding 0.41 points. Is NPTN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.22 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NPTN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 45.71M float and a 15.50% run over in the last seven days. NPTN share price has been hovering between 9.50 and 3.26 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE:NPTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NPTN an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] sitting at -4.00% and its Gross Margin at 24.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.00. Its Return on Equity is -11.20%, and its Return on Assets is -5.20%. These metrics suggest that this NeoPhotonics Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.03.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] has 46.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 456.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.26 to 9.50. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 199.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 5.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.91. This RSI suggests that NeoPhotonics Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.