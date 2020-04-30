Netflix Inc. [NFLX] took an upward turn with a change of 2.59%, trading at the price of $422.55 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.4 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Netflix Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 8.63M shares for that time period. NFLX monthly volatility recorded 4.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.87%. PS value for NFLX stocks is 8.36 with PB recorded at 21.52.

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Netflix Inc. [NFLX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NFLX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $422.89, with the high estimate being $645.00, the low estimate being $182.00 and the median estimate amounting to $488.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $411.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is sitting at 3.97. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] sitting at 14.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.48. Its Return on Equity is 30.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Netflix Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 215.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 213.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has 434.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 178.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.28 to 449.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 3.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Netflix Inc. [NFLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Netflix Inc. [NFLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.