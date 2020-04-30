NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] saw a change by 1.48% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $21.28. The company is holding 591.47M shares with keeping 580.66M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 110.47% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.50% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -25.59%, trading +40.74% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 591.47M shares valued at 8.3 million were bought and sold.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NLOK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.28, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.16. Its Return on Equity is 57.30%, and its Return on Assets is 22.30%. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 69.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.16 and P/E Ratio of 3.73. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has 591.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.11 to 21.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 3.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.