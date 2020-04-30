Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] took an upward turn with a change of 1.43%, trading at the price of $17.02 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 21.45 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 38.49M shares for that time period. OXY monthly volatility recorded 11.34%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.15%. PS value for OXY stocks is 0.73 with PB recorded at 0.61.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OXY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.04, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is sitting at 2.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] sitting at 0.10% and its Gross Margin at 61.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.24. Its Return on Equity is -4.20%, and its Return on Assets is -1.20%. These metrics suggest that this Occidental Petroleum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 160.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.52.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has 894.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 60.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 8.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.