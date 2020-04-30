The share price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] inclined by $5.81, presently trading at $6.12. The company’s shares saw 160.43% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.35 recorded on 04/29/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as OCUL jumped by 27.77% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.44 compared to +1.33 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 23.64%, while additionally gaining 63.20% during the last 12 months. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.88% increase from the current trading price.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OCUL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.12, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 45.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -147.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -149.89. Its Return on Equity is -831.00%, and its Return on Assets is -96.30%. These metrics suggest that this Ocular Therapeutix Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 106.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 60.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] has 51.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 315.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.35 to 8.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 9.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.