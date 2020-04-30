Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] shares went higher by 1.29% from its previous closing of 147.66, now trading at the price of $149.56, also adding 1.9 points. Is OKTA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.63 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OKTA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 112.25M float and a -1.37% run over in the last seven days. OKTA share price has been hovering between 158.94 and 88.66 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Okta Inc. [OKTA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $147.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Okta Inc. [OKTA] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Okta Inc. [OKTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Okta Inc. [OKTA] sitting at -34.20% and its Gross Margin at 72.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -25.33. Its Return on Equity is -64.60%, and its Return on Assets is -14.30%. These metrics suggest that this Okta Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Okta Inc. [OKTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 272.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 244.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -92.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Okta Inc. [OKTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 38.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 229.80.

Okta Inc. [OKTA] has 122.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.66 to 158.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Okta Inc. [OKTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Okta Inc. [OKTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.