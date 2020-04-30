OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] shares went lower by -0.44% from its previous closing of 2.25, now trading at the price of $2.24, also subtracting -0.01 points. Is OPK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.34 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OPK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 402.88M float and a 8.17% run over in the last seven days. OPK share price has been hovering between 2.91 and 1.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OPK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.24, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] sitting at -30.40% and its Gross Margin at 36.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.27. Its Return on Equity is -18.70%, and its Return on Assets is -13.00%. These metrics suggest that this OPKO Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has 676.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.12 to 2.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 10.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] a Reliable Buy?

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.