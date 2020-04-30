The share price of Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] inclined by $49.86, presently trading at $51.15. The company’s shares saw 34.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 38.00 recorded on 04/29/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as OTIS jumped by 8.71% during the last week. Otis Worldwide Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $53.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.52% increase from the current trading price.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give OTIS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $51.15, with the high estimate being $58.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.86.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 73.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 61.07.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.51.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has 433.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 50.95. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.61% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.