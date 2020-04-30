Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] opened at $12.00 and closed at $12.08 a share within trading session on 04/29/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.60% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.39.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] had 5.89 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.21M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 21.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.53 during that period and OSTK managed to take a rebound to 29.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] sitting at -8.50% and its Gross Margin at 20.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -59.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -88.54. Its Return on Equity is -100.40%, and its Return on Assets is -28.10%. These metrics suggest that this Overstock.com Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.42.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has 57.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 690.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.53 to 29.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 389.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.65, which indicates that it is 21.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.94. This RSI suggests that Overstock.com Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] a Reliable Buy?

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.