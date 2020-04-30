Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] stock went up by 13.10% or 0.72 points up from its previous closing price of 5.46. The stock reached $6.18 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OVV share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 21.88% in the period of the last 7 days.

OVV had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.52, at one point touching $4.9108. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -83.38%. The 52-week high currently stands at 37.15 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -84.24% after the recent low of 2.10.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Ovintiv Inc. [OVV], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.05.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 71.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 259.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 37.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 194.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.16, which indicates that it is 12.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.