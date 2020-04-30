Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] saw a change by 14.07% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $270.00. The company is holding 60.52M shares with keeping 49.30M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 65.22% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -21.05% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 60.52M shares valued at 2.23 million were bought and sold.

Paycom Software Inc. [NYSE:PAYC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PAYC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $270.00, with the high estimate being $329.00, the low estimate being $175.00 and the median estimate amounting to $225.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $236.69.

Fundamental Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] sitting at 30.70% and its Gross Margin at 85.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.50. These measurements indicate that Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 47.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.27. Its Return on Equity is 39.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.10%. These metrics all suggest that Paycom Software Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 42.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 28.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 68.94 and P/E Ratio of 80.33. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] has 60.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 163.42 to 342.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 6.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.