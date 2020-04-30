PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went down by -1.33% or -1.64 points down from its previous closing price of 123.58. The stock reached $121.94 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PYPL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 7.28% in the period of the last 7 days.

PYPL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $124.03, at one point touching $118.645. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -2.02%. The 52-week high currently stands at 124.45 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 9.59% after the recent low of 82.07.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $123.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is sitting at 4.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Fundamental Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 44.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80. These measurements indicate that PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.21. Its Return on Equity is 15.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that PayPal Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 39.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 58.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has 1.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 144.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.07 to 124.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 3.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.