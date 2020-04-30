Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] saw a change by -1.02% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $75.72. The company is holding 1.58B shares with keeping 1.55B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 35.20% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -16.02% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -15.65%, trading +35.80% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.58B shares valued at 2.19 million were bought and sold.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Fundamental Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] sitting at 35.50% and its Gross Margin at 65.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.70. These measurements indicate that Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] has 1.58B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 121.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.01 to 90.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 2.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.