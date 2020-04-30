Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] stock went up by 11.39% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of 0.43. The stock reached $0.48 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MARK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 12.35% in the period of the last 7 days.

MARK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.4885, at one point touching $0.402. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -66.51%. The 52-week high currently stands at 1.44 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -65.63% after the recent low of 0.25.

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give MARK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.49, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] sitting at -85.40% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 152.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] has 55.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 1.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 15.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.