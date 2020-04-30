Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE: ROK] opened at $197.00 and closed at $196.10 a share within trading session on 04/29/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.46% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $197.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE: ROK] had 1.49 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.38%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 115.38 during that period and ROK managed to take a rebound to 209.60 in the last 52 weeks.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE:ROK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ROK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $197.00, with the high estimate being $215.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $179.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $196.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] sitting at 16.50% and its Gross Margin at 42.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.70. These measurements indicate that Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 44.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.72. Its Return on Equity is 102.40%, and its Return on Assets is 14.40%. These metrics all suggest that Rockwell Automation Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 558.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 484.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 47.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.63 and P/E Ratio of 32.47. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has 115.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 115.38 to 209.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 3.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.