SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ: SBAC] stock went down by -4.53% or -13.84 points down from its previous closing price of 305.31. The stock reached $291.47 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SBAC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.92% in the period of the last 7 days.

SBAC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $309.69, at one point touching $291.05. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -8.09%. The 52-week high currently stands at 317.11 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 43.07% after the recent low of 197.86.

SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:SBAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SBAC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $291.47, with the high estimate being $365.00, the low estimate being $273.00 and the median estimate amounting to $313.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $305.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] sitting at 28.90% and its Gross Margin at 75.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.09. Its Return on Equity is -4.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics suggest that this SBA Communications Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 139.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 131.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 45.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32.

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] has 112.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 197.86 to 317.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 3.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] a Reliable Buy?

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.