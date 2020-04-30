Sea Limited[SE] stock saw a move by 4.17% on Wednesday, touching 2.72 million. Based on the recent volume, Sea Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SE shares recorded 469.64M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sea Limited [SE] stock could reach median target price of $57.00.

Sea Limited [SE] stock additionally went up by 2.74% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 24.88% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SE stock is set at 123.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by 23.00% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SE shares showcased 90.66% increase. SE saw 56.80 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

Sea Limited [NYSE:SE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Sea Limited [SE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $55.52, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $54.50 and the median estimate amounting to $57.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sea Limited [SE] is sitting at 4.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sea Limited [SE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sea Limited [SE] sitting at -41.00% and its Gross Margin at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -67.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.10. Its Return on Equity is -108.80%, and its Return on Assets is -33.90%. These metrics suggest that this Sea Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sea Limited [SE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 136.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 129.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Sea Limited [SE] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 251.05.

Sea Limited [SE] has 469.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.06 to 56.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sea Limited [SE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sea Limited [SE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.