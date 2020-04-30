Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $138.08 after SGEN shares went down by -3.69% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Seattle Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SGEN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $138.08, with the high estimate being $174.00, the low estimate being $106.00 and the median estimate amounting to $146.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $143.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] sitting at -24.10% and its Gross Margin at 95.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -13.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.86. Its Return on Equity is -10.20%, and its Return on Assets is -8.50%. These metrics suggest that this Seattle Genetics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -106.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.47.

Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] has 171.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.90 to 150.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 4.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.