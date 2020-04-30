Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] shares went higher by 10.96% from its previous closing of 0.59, now trading at the price of $0.66, also adding 0.07 points. Is SEEL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.82 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SEEL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 36.86M float and a 25.85% run over in the last seven days. SEEL share price has been hovering between 3.02 and 0.42 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give SEEL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.66, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2,163.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3,996.49. Its Return on Assets is -410.60%.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 30.96.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] has 43.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.42 to 3.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 10.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.