Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $106.22 after SWKS shares went up by 5.51% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SWKS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $106.22, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $83.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] sitting at 27.50% and its Gross Margin at 47.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.00. These measurements indicate that Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.77. Its Return on Equity is 19.90%, and its Return on Assets is 16.90%. These metrics all suggest that Skyworks Solutions Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.58. Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.89 and P/E Ratio of 22.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has 169.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.29 to 128.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 3.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.