Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] took an upward turn with a change of 1.31%, trading at the price of $3.10 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.72 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Southwestern Energy Company shares have an average trading volume of 27.35M shares for that time period. SWN monthly volatility recorded 11.99%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.34%. PS value for SWN stocks is 0.56 with PB recorded at 0.51.

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is sitting at 2.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.58.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] sitting at 9.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has 557.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 4.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 192.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 9.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.60. This RSI suggests that Southwestern Energy Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.