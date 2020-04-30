Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] stock went down by -2.44% or -0.52 points down from its previous closing price of 21.27. The stock reached $20.75 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SFM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

SFM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $21.54, at one point touching $20.655. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -13.76%. The 52-week high currently stands at 24.06 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -3.13% after the recent low of 13.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SFM an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] sitting at 3.90% and its Gross Margin at 33.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.87. Its Return on Equity is 26.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 298.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 279.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.27 and P/E Ratio of 16.69. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has 117.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.00 to 24.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.14, which indicates that it is 3.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.