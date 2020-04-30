T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] shares went higher by 1.56% from its previous closing of 87.94, now trading at the price of $89.31, also adding 1.37 points. Is TMUS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.11 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TMUS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.16B float and a -0.94% run over in the last seven days. TMUS share price has been hovering between 101.35 and 63.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] is sitting at 4.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.62.

Fundamental Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] sitting at 12.70% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.69. Its Return on Equity is 12.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TMUS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 135.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.92 and P/E Ratio of 22.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has 1.28B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 113.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.50 to 101.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.30, which indicates that it is 2.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.