The share price of Taronis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TRNX] inclined by $0.26, presently trading at $0.20. The company’s shares saw 90.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.10 recorded on 04/29/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TRNX fall by -6.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.3576 compared to -0.0453 of all time high it touched on 04/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 16.27%, while additionally dropping -91.61% during the last 12 months.

Taronis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TRNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give TRNX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.20, with the high estimate being $7.61, the low estimate being $7.61 and the median estimate amounting to $7.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -90.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -92.68. Its Return on Equity is -104.90%, and its Return on Assets is -79.10%. These metrics suggest that this Taronis Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] has 208.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 53.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 21.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.