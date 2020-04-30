Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $175.10 after TDOC shares went down by -3.34% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TDOC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $175.10, with the high estimate being $194.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $147.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $181.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is sitting at 3.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] sitting at -14.50% and its Gross Margin at 66.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.80. Its Return on Equity is -9.90%, and its Return on Assets is -6.30%. These metrics suggest that this Teladoc Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -454.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 186.30.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has 70.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.46 to 203.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 227.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 6.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.