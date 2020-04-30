The Boeing Company[BA] stock saw a move by 3.11% on Wednesday, touching 18.97 million. Based on the recent volume, The Boeing Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BA shares recorded 567.20M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Boeing Company [BA] stock could reach median target price of $162.50.

The Boeing Company [BA] stock additionally went up by 2.99% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.72% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BA stock is set at -63.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by -56.83% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BA shares showcased -59.22% decrease. BA saw 391.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 89.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The Boeing Company [BA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $143.15, with the high estimate being $330.00, the low estimate being $95.00 and the median estimate amounting to $162.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $139.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Boeing Company [BA] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Boeing Company [BA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Boeing Company [BA] sitting at -2.30% and its Gross Margin at 15.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.45. Its Return on Equity is 14.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 143.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 314.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 81.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

The Boeing Company [BA] has 567.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 78.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.00 to 391.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 6.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Boeing Company [BA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Boeing Company [BA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.