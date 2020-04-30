The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] shares went lower by -1.61% from its previous closing of 186.94, now trading at the price of $183.93, also subtracting -3.01 points. Is CLX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.9 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CLX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 124.54M float and a -4.17% run over in the last seven days. CLX share price has been hovering between 214.26 and 144.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to The Clorox Company [CLX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $183.93, with the high estimate being $215.00, the low estimate being $144.00 and the median estimate amounting to $172.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $186.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Clorox Company [CLX] is sitting at 2.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Clorox Company [CLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Clorox Company [CLX] sitting at 16.70% and its Gross Margin at 44.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.30. These measurements indicate that The Clorox Company [CLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.01. Its Return on Equity is 133.50%, and its Return on Assets is 15.40%. These metrics all suggest that The Clorox Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Clorox Company [CLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 479.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 409.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.03 and P/E Ratio of 28.91. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Clorox Company [CLX] has 126.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 144.12 to 214.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.24, which indicates that it is 1.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Clorox Company [CLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Clorox Company [CLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.