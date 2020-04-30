The Coca-Cola Company [KO] took an downward turn with a change of -1.97%, trading at the price of $46.19 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.8 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Coca-Cola Company shares have an average trading volume of 21.45M shares for that time period. KO monthly volatility recorded 3.37%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.37%. PS value for KO stocks is 5.52 with PB recorded at 10.64.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to The Coca-Cola Company [KO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $46.17, with the high estimate being $57.00, the low estimate being $46.00 and the median estimate amounting to $52.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Fundamental Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] sitting at 22.10% and its Gross Margin at 60.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.40. These measurements indicate that The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.83. Its Return on Equity is 43.10%, and its Return on Assets is 9.00%. These metrics all suggest that The Coca-Cola Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 232.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 150.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.80 and P/E Ratio of 19.90. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has 4.35B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 205.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.27 to 60.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 2.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Coca-Cola Company [KO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company [KO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.