The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] stock went up by 1.49% or 0.47 points up from its previous closing price of 31.52. The stock reached $31.99 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, KR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.45% in the period of the last 7 days.

KR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $32.19, at one point touching $31.10. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -13.17%. The 52-week high currently stands at 36.84 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 22.27% after the recent low of 20.70.

The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding The Kroger Co. [KR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.98, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Kroger Co. [KR] is sitting at 3.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Kroger Co. [KR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Kroger Co. [KR] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 22.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.95. Its Return on Equity is 18.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Kroger Co. [KR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 246.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 216.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.08 and P/E Ratio of 15.56. These metrics all suggest that The Kroger Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Kroger Co. [KR] has 764.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.70 to 36.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 2.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Kroger Co. [KR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Kroger Co. [KR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.