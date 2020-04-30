The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] dipped by -3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $49.85 price per share at the time. The TJX Companies Inc. represents 1.21B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 62.59B with the latest information.

The The TJX Companies Inc. traded at the price of $49.85 with 2.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TJX shares recorded 10.24M.

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is sitting at 4.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.68.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] sitting at 10.60% and its Gross Margin at 35.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.82. Its Return on Equity is 59.70%, and its Return on Assets is 14.00%. These metrics all suggest that The TJX Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 192.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 169.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.81 and P/E Ratio of 18.65. These metrics all suggest that The TJX Companies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has 1.21B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 62.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.72 to 64.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 3.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.