Tiffany & Co. [TIF] took an upward turn with a change of 0.64%, trading at the price of $127.36 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.16 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tiffany & Co. shares have an average trading volume of 3.06M shares for that time period. TIF monthly volatility recorded 1.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.42%. PS value for TIF stocks is 3.52 with PB recorded at 4.65.

Tiffany & Co. [NYSE:TIF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Tiffany & Co. [TIF], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $126.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tiffany & Co. [TIF] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tiffany & Co. [TIF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tiffany & Co. [TIF] sitting at 16.60% and its Gross Margin at 62.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20. These measurements indicate that Tiffany & Co. [TIF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.74. Its Return on Equity is 16.90%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Tiffany & Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.29 and P/E Ratio of 28.56. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has 122.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.60 to 134.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 1.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tiffany & Co. [TIF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tiffany & Co. [TIF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.