Trex Company Inc. [NYSE: TREX] opened at $101.58 and closed at $96.66 a share within trading session on 04/29/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.25% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $99.80.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Trex Company Inc. [NYSE: TREX] had 1.22 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 889.28K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.92%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.75%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 56.22 during that period and TREX managed to take a rebound to 111.85 in the last 52 weeks.

Trex Company Inc. [NYSE:TREX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Trex Company Inc. [TREX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Trex Company Inc. [TREX] is sitting at 3.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Fundamental Analysis of Trex Company Inc. [TREX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Trex Company Inc. [TREX] sitting at 25.30% and its Gross Margin at 41.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.40. These measurements indicate that Trex Company Inc. [TREX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 45.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.03. Its Return on Equity is 35.60%, and its Return on Assets is 25.90%. These metrics all suggest that Trex Company Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Trex Company Inc. [TREX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Trex Company Inc. [TREX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 33.72 and P/E Ratio of 40.44. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Trex Company Inc. [TREX] has 58.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.22 to 111.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 5.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Trex Company Inc. [TREX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Trex Company Inc. [TREX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.