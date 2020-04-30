Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] stock went up by 29.51% or 0.36 points up from its previous closing price of 1.22. The stock reached $1.58 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TYME share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 42.34% in the period of the last 7 days.

TYME had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.60, at one point touching $1.2106. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -22.55%. The 52-week high currently stands at 2.04 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 4.64% after the recent low of 0.86.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TYME an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.58, with the high estimate being $9.50, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -170.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -182.53. Its Return on Equity is -350.40%, and its Return on Assets is -154.90%. These metrics suggest that this Tyme Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.52. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.92.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has 124.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 195.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.86 to 2.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 11.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.67. This RSI suggests that Tyme Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.