Unisys Corporation [UIS] saw a change by 2.70% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $12.55. The company is holding 62.40M shares with keeping 61.36M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 96.40% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -30.78% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -30.78%, trading +52.12% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 62.40M shares valued at 1.82 million were bought and sold.

Unisys Corporation [NYSE:UIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Unisys Corporation [UIS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give UIS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.55, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $12.50 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Unisys Corporation [UIS] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Unisys Corporation [UIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unisys Corporation [UIS] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 22.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Unisys Corporation [UIS] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.36.

Unisys Corporation [UIS] has 62.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 783.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.39 to 18.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 6.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Unisys Corporation [UIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Unisys Corporation [UIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.