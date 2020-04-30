The share price of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] inclined by $288.36, presently trading at $287.65. The company’s shares saw 53.23% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 187.72 recorded on 04/29/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as UNH jumped by 3.84% during the last week. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.47%, while additionally gaining 23.42% during the last 12 months. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $324.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 36.48% increase from the current trading price.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $288.36.

Fundamental Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] sitting at 7.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.32. Its Return on Equity is 24.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.38 and P/E Ratio of 20.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has 948.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 272.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 187.72 to 306.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 3.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.