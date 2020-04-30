Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] shares went higher by 6.31% from its previous closing of 1.11, now trading at the price of $1.18, also adding 0.07 points. Is UEC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.57 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UEC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 172.73M float and a 20.41% run over in the last seven days. UEC share price has been hovering between 1.48 and 0.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 7/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UEC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.18, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -20.59. Its Return on Equity is -24.80%, and its Return on Assets is -18.30%. These metrics suggest that this Uranium Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.37. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has 182.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 215.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 1.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 237.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 11.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.46. This RSI suggests that Uranium Energy Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.