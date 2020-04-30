Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] shares went higher by 3.18% from its previous closing of 182.74, now trading at the price of $188.55, also adding 5.81 points. Is VEEV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VEEV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 133.36M float and a 2.50% run over in the last seven days. VEEV share price has been hovering between 191.76 and 118.11 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VEEV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $188.55, with the high estimate being $206.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $182.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] sitting at 25.90% and its Gross Margin at 72.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30. These measurements indicate that Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.43. Its Return on Equity is 20.10%, and its Return on Assets is 15.40%. These metrics all suggest that Veeva Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 83.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 52.17 and P/E Ratio of 99.27. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has 148.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.11 to 191.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 4.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.