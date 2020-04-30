Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] gained by 5.06% on the last trading session, reaching $129.94 price per share at the time. Wayfair Inc. represents 86.91M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 11.29B with the latest information.

The Wayfair Inc. traded at the price of $129.94 with 2.82 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of W shares recorded 4.28M.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Wayfair Inc. [W] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give W an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $129.94, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $100.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $123.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wayfair Inc. [W] is sitting at 3.15. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wayfair Inc. [W]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wayfair Inc. [W] sitting at -10.20% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -88.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -99.16. Its Return on Equity is 145.30%, and its Return on Assets is -38.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates W financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 166.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Wayfair Inc. [W] has 86.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.70 to 166.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 498.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.49, which indicates that it is 10.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.30. This RSI suggests that Wayfair Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Wayfair Inc. [W] a Reliable Buy?

Wayfair Inc. [W] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.