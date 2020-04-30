Werner Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: WERN] stock went down by -1.03% or -0.43 points down from its previous closing price of 41.56. The stock reached $41.13 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WERN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 5.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

WERN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $44.97, at one point touching $40.855. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -3.19%. The 52-week high currently stands at 42.49 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 37.96% after the recent low of 27.27.

Werner Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:WERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WERN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.13, with the high estimate being $48.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] sitting at 9.20% and its Gross Margin at 83.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.56. Its Return on Equity is 14.90%, and its Return on Assets is 7.80%. These metrics all suggest that Werner Enterprises Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.97 and P/E Ratio of 18.63. These metrics all suggest that Werner Enterprises Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] has 68.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.27 to 42.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 4.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.