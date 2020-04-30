Western Digital Corporation [WDC] saw a change by -3.31% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $46.15. The company is holding 303.03M shares with keeping 297.85M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 68.43% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -35.90% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -35.20%, trading +68.61% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 303.03M shares valued at 2.49 million were bought and sold.

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Western Digital Corporation [WDC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give WDC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 18.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.53. Its Return on Equity is -12.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.50%. These metrics suggest that this Western Digital Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 102.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.00.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has 303.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.40 to 72.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 5.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Digital Corporation [WDC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Digital Corporation [WDC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.