Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] opened at $28.51 and closed at $29.82 a share within trading session on 04/29/20. That means that the stock gained by 10.40% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $32.92.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] had 1.04 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 290.39K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.99%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.70 during that period and ARCT managed to take a rebound to 36.55 in the last 52 weeks.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARCT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.92, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] has 18.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 616.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.70 to 36.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 477.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 20.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.62. This RSI suggests that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.