Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] shares went lower by -3.54% from its previous closing of 0.28, now trading at the price of $0.27, also subtracting -0.01 points. Is AVGR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.96 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AVGR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 15.89M float and a -28.00% run over in the last seven days. AVGR share price has been hovering between 7.80 and 0.24 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Avinger Inc. [AVGR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AVGR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.27, with the high estimate being $2.15, the low estimate being $1.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Avinger Inc. [AVGR] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Avinger Inc. [AVGR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 31.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -102.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -189.85. Its Return on Equity is -237.10%, and its Return on Assets is -86.20%. These metrics suggest that this Avinger Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 200.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.24. Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.71.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has 15.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.24 to 7.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 18.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avinger Inc. [AVGR] a Reliable Buy?

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.