Chegg Inc. [CHGG] saw a change by 2.11% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $42.02. The company is holding 121.18M shares with keeping 121.04M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 62.30% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -12.86% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 121.18M shares valued at 1.9 million were bought and sold.

Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Chegg Inc. [CHGG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHGG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.02, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.15.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chegg Inc. [CHGG] sitting at 4.40% and its Gross Margin at 77.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.91. Its Return on Equity is -2.10%, and its Return on Assets is -0.70%. These metrics suggest that this Chegg Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 184.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 94.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 39.85.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has 121.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.89 to 48.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 5.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chegg Inc. [CHGG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chegg Inc. [CHGG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.