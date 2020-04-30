Lilis Energy Inc. [AMEX: LLEX] shares went higher by 2.38% from its previous closing of 0.21, now trading at the price of $0.21. Is LLEX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.53 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LLEX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 72.83M float and a 23.95% run over in the last seven days. LLEX share price has been hovering between 1.31 and 0.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Lilis Energy Inc. [AMEX:LLEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give LLEX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.21, with the high estimate being $0.56, the low estimate being $0.15 and the median estimate amounting to $0.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] sitting at -81.40% and its Gross Margin at 70.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -72.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.88. Its Return on Equity is -330.00%, and its Return on Assets is -10.40%. These metrics suggest that this Lilis Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,183.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.93.

Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] has 80.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 1.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 17.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] a Reliable Buy?

Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.