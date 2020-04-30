The share price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] inclined by $70.16, presently trading at $69.14. The company’s shares saw 139.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 28.83 recorded on 04/29/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OLLI jumped by 14.30% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 72.77 compared to +8.65 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 50.99%, while additionally dropping -27.71% during the last 12 months. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $51.08. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -18.06% decrease from the current trading price.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $69.14, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 39.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.26. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 9.20%. These metrics all suggest that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 33.34 and P/E Ratio of 32.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has 64.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.83 to 103.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 139.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 6.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.93. This RSI suggests that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.