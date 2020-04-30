Resonant Inc. [RESN] took an upward turn with a change of 5.22%, trading at the price of $2.62 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.36 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Resonant Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 726.57K shares for that time period. RESN monthly volatility recorded 13.24%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.46%. PS value for RESN stocks is 177.56 with PB recorded at 8.73.

Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ:RESN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Resonant Inc. [RESN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RESN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.62, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.75 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Resonant Inc. [RESN] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Resonant Inc. [RESN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -169.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -172.43. Its Return on Equity is -217.30%, and its Return on Assets is -144.20%. These metrics suggest that this Resonant Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Resonant Inc. [RESN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 85.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Resonant Inc. [RESN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.22.

Resonant Inc. [RESN] has 47.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 124.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 3.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 175.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.42, which indicates that it is 16.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.13. This RSI suggests that Resonant Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Resonant Inc. [RESN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Resonant Inc. [RESN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.