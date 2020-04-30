Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] stock went up by 2.17% or 2.59 points up from its previous closing price of 119.52. The stock reached $122.11 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ROKU share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.19% in the period of the last 7 days.

ROKU had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $122.86, at one point touching $116.65. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -30.84%. The 52-week high currently stands at 176.55 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 87.95% after the recent low of 58.22.

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Roku Inc. [ROKU], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ROKU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $122.04, with the high estimate being $170.00, the low estimate being $60.00 and the median estimate amounting to $133.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $119.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Roku Inc. [ROKU] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Roku Inc. [ROKU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Roku Inc. [ROKU] sitting at -5.80% and its Gross Margin at 43.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.95. Its Return on Equity is -12.10%, and its Return on Assets is -6.30%. These metrics suggest that this Roku Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -287.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 22.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7,529.38.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] has 119.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.22 to 176.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Roku Inc. [ROKU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Roku Inc. [ROKU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.