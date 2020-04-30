Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] stock went down by -1.79% or -0.19 points down from its previous closing price of 10.87. The stock reached $10.68 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UAA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 13.35% in the period of the last 7 days.

UAA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $11.31, at one point touching $10.815. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -61.49%. The 52-week high currently stands at 27.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -52.92% after the recent low of 7.39.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Under Armour Inc. [UAA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UAA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.67, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.05.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 46.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.05. Its Return on Equity is 4.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics suggest that this Under Armour Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.28 and P/E Ratio of 52.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has 417.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.39 to 27.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 4.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour Inc. [UAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Under Armour Inc. [UAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.