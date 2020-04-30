VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] saw a change by -3.21% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.25. The company is holding 178.26M shares with keeping 107.15M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 168.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -40.54% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.00%, trading +82.61% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 178.26M shares valued at 2.2 million were bought and sold.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 6/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give VBIV an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.25, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 86.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 178.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 229.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 168.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.