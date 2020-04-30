Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] opened at $4.09 and closed at $4.03 a share within trading session on 04/29/20. That means that the stock gained by 17.37% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.73.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] had 1.01 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 429.84K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.06%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.39%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.22 during that period and VERI managed to take a rebound to 9.98 in the last 52 weeks.

Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ:VERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Veritone Inc. [VERI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VERI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.73, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Veritone Inc. [VERI] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Veritone Inc. [VERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 65.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -118.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -115.29. Its Return on Equity is -118.10%, and its Return on Assets is -54.70%. These metrics suggest that this Veritone Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15. Veritone Inc. [VERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.35.

Veritone Inc. [VERI] has 27.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 129.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.22 to 9.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 287.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.35. This RSI suggests that Veritone Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Veritone Inc. [VERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Veritone Inc. [VERI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.